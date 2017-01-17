Story highlights Britain looks set to leave single trading market

May's speech to give insight into her negotiating objectives

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May is to say that Britain will not adopt a "half in, half-out" approach to the European Union, indicating that a so-called hard Brexit is on the cards.

In a much-anticipated speech on Tuesday, May will indicate her willingness to to take Britain out of the single market as well as provide some insight into her main negotiating objectives.

She is also expected to make clear her position on freedom of movement, the customs union and the possibility of a transitional deal with the EU.

"We seek a new and equal partnership -- between an independent, self-governing, Global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU," May will say, according to excerpts from her speech released in advance.

"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.