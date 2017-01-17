Story highlights
- Britain looks set to leave single trading market
- May's speech to give insight into her negotiating objectives
London (CNN)British Prime Minister Theresa May is to say that Britain will not adopt a "half in, half-out" approach to the European Union, indicating that a so-called hard Brexit is on the cards.
In a much-anticipated speech on Tuesday, May will indicate her willingness to to take Britain out of the single market as well as provide some insight into her main negotiating objectives.
She is also expected to make clear her position on freedom of movement, the customs union and the possibility of a transitional deal with the EU.
"We seek a new and equal partnership -- between an independent, self-governing, Global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU," May will say, according to excerpts from her speech released in advance.
"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.
"The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do."
May has previously said that Britain will be ready to trigger Article 50, which would allow official exit negotiations to begin, by the end of March.
Until then, Britain will be unable to hold any official talks with other member states over the nature of its future relationship with the EU.
The Prime Minister has previously refused to give a "running commentary" on her negotiation plans when asked by Parliament.
Criticism of May
May has faced recent criticism over her Brexit strategy and was dealt a blow earlier this month when Ivan Rogers, Britain's ambassador to the EU, resigned from his role in Brussels.
"We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the U.K.'s relationship with the EU after exit," Rogers wrote in a goodbye note to staffers, while also accusing Whitehall of "muddled thinking."
May rejected Rogers' assertion last week.
"Our thinking on this isn't muddled at all," she told Sky News in her first interview of 2017.
"There hadn't been any plans made for Brexit so it was important for us to take some time to actually look at the issues, look at the complexity of the issues."
Rogers' resignation came just weeks after Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, warned Britain it was facing a race against time to strike an exit deal.
Barnier said the process would need to be completed by October 2018, ensuring enough time for ratification by the 27 remaining member states within the two-year time scale according to EU rules.