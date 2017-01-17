Trump education pick pushes vouchers, parries questions over ethics

Washington (CNN) Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Education Department, stood firm about her long held beliefs that parents -- not the government -- should be able to choose where to send children to school, pledging Tuesday to push voucher programs should she be confirmed to lead the nation's education system.

DeVos has been a political heavyweight for decades, spending millions to advance conservative causes in her home state of Michigan and across the country. Much of her fortune had gone towards backing politicians and organizations that encourage voucher programs, allowing parents to send their children to private schools and helping them pay for it.

"It's time to shift the debate from what the system thinks is best for kids to what moms and dads want, expect and deserve. Parents no longer believe that a one-size-fits-all model of learning meets the needs of every child," DeVos said, adding that she will push for more access to charter, home and religious schools.

DeVos said that she would be a "a strong advocate for great public schools," but would support "a parent's right to enroll their child in a high-quality alternative."

DeVos' support for voucher programs are no surprise to Democrats on the committee, however, and while that view will likely be questioned on Tuesday, it is a host of other issues where DeVos is largely a blank slate that senators on the committee plan to probe.

