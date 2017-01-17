Obama UN rep rips Russia, rejects attack on intel agencies

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power on Tuesday rapped President-elect Donald Trump for his defense of Moscow and delivered a stark warning about Russian efforts to undermine the international order.

Power's remarks, at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, are just the latest warning by outgoing Obama administration officials of the need to be wary of Russian intentions as Trump repeatedly asserts his desire for better ties with Moscow, sometimes criticizing US intelligence services in the process.

Power made indirect reference to Trump, who denigrated US intelligence agencies after their conclusion that Russia had hacked the US election in an attempt to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"What is not healthy is for a party or its leaders to cast doubt on a unanimous, well-documented assessment of our intelligence community that a foreign government is seeking to harm our country," Power said.

Citing Russia's invasion of Crimea, it's interventions in Syria and Ukraine as well as what she called its meddling in European democracies, Power warned that a balance had to be struck between cooperating with Russia where possible, while confronting the threat it poses in a clear-eyed fashion.

