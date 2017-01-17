Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Trump's interview with European papers was a gut punch to Europe; he seems willing to upend alliances in favor of Putin

She says if Trump does not follow lead of advisers like Mattis, US and Europe risk fracturing a mighty economic, political and military bloc

Frida Ghitis is a frequent contributor to CNN, and a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review. She is a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Is Donald Trump preparing to surrender America's interests to Russia?

President-elect Donald Trump's interview with the Times of London and Germany's Bild on Monday was a punch in the gut to Europe.

He appeared to signal that the United States may turn its back on its allies, thereby weakening America and strengthening Russia, and throwing away what America helped build over three-quarters of a century.

Judging by what we have heard from Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin should not have been just satisfied with Trump's election. He should have been overjoyed. There are few issues of friction between Russia and the West in which Trump has not already indicated he plans to take Putin's side.

JUST WATCHED US ambassador rejects attack on intel agencies Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US ambassador rejects attack on intel agencies 01:22

In Trump's astonishing statements to the newspapers, he described the European Union as an instrument of German domination. Germany and its leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, one of America's most important allies, were a particular focus of Trump's thinly-veiled attacks.