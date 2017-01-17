Trump doesn't care if you don't like him

Story highlights Donald Trump is betting that America's fascination with the anti-hero will bring him success, writes Julian Zelizer

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump doesn't really care if you don't like him.

The media has been all over the recent spate of polls showing that Trump will enter office with historically low approval ratings. Trump, who was never especially popular even in his victory, has seen public support for him drop during the transition.

According to a new CNN/ORC poll , he will start his term with the approval of only 40% of Americans, the lowest of any recent president. Of those surveyed, 53% said that Trump's behavior since Election Day has reduced their confidence in his ability to handle the presidency.

Trump went right to his favorite mode of communication, tweeting out that, "The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval ratings polls. They are rigged just like before." While the email reflects Trump's very thin skin and disregard for everything negative along with a misunderstanding of the difference between election polls and surveys of public attitudes, the truth is that Trump doesn't care.

Trump's entire political character revolves around not being liked. If professional wrestling is the model, a form of entertainment that Trump has been part of, he plays the heel.

