Theresa May's Brexit confidence is deeply misguided

Story highlights Merrick: May underestimates how dimly Germany and France view Britain's exit from the EU

Post-war dream of European harmony has always been more important to Germany and France than to British public, she says

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers

(CNN) It has finally happened. After months of stalling, of saying nothing but "Brexit means Brexit," British Prime Minister Theresa May has set out her plan for how she wants the UK to leave the European Union.

The Prime Minister wants a clean break with the EU bloc. Most importantly, this will mean Britain leaving the single market. It is the "hard Brexit" that Nigel Farage, the right-wing press and many of her Conservative MPs wanted -- and that many of the 16,141,241 people who voted Remain feared

Britain also will give up its full membership in the EU customs union -- spelling higher tariffs for UK exports to the EU -- but could remain as an associate member. That negotiation starts now.

May's 12-point "Plan for Global Britain," unveiled in central London on Tuesday, provides more detail than had been expected in Westminster. Now she has to persuade other EU leaders to accept it.

The Prime Minister will be cheered on by pro-Brexit British newspapers and Tory MPs who are overjoyed with her plan because Britain will save billions of pounds by no longer contributing to the EU budget and can close its doors to immigrants by giving up freedom of movement.

