I'm a feminist against abortion. Why exclude me from a march for women?

By Erika Bachiochi

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Anti-abortion activists participate in a &quot;Memorial Die-in&quot; outside the White House on Tuesday, January 21. People from all around the country are planning to gather in Washington for the annual March for Life on Wednesday to protest the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973 that helped to legalize abortion in the United States. Take a look back at the annual rally through the years:
The March for Life was founded by Nellie Gray and first held on January 22, 1974, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. For decades, the March for Life has followed a familiar formula: Bus in thousands of abortion opponents. Protest in front of the Supreme Court. Go home. But this year, the March will move in a different direction, says Jeanne Monahan, the president of the anti-abortion group.
Several thousand marchers march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington toward the U.S. Capitol building on January 22, 1981. The March for Life, billed as the world&#39;s largest anti-abortion event, is remaking itself in deeper ways as well, says Monahan.
March For Life demonstration in front of the White House on January 23, 1982.
Supporters of the anti-abortion movement rally on January 23, 1984, on the Ellipse in front of the White House to listen to speakers and begin the March for Life on the 11th anniversary of legalized abortion.
Nellie Gray speaks at the Right to Life rally on the Ellipse in Washington on January 22, 1993. For its first 40 years, the march was marshaled by Gray, an occasionally irascible Catholic who had little use for modern technology, political compromise or the mainstream media. Gray died in her home office in 2012 at 88. She is succeeded by Jeanne Monahan.
Leah Maher, 5, holds a sign during the March for Life rally on the Ellipse in Washington on January 22, 1997. Organizers estimate that at least 50% of the marchers are younger than 18, as busloads of Catholic students descend on the capital from across the country.
The Rev. Flip Benham, director of Operation Rescue National from Dallas, prays, sings and hoists his Bible over his head in front of the Supreme Court at the tail end of the March For Life march.
Activists march on Constitution Avenue in Washington on January 22, 2002. Estimates of the crowd&#39;s size vary, but it seems safe to say tens of thousands have attended the annual protest.
Plastic fetuses are tagged and piled in front of the Supreme Court during the rally to mark the 33rd anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade on January 23, 2006, in Washington. A sign posted with the plastic fetuses reads &quot;Congressmen, The voters of the 11th District symbolically send these babies to you and ask for their protection.&quot;
Anti-abortion demonstrator Ted Gentile of Merrick, New York, stands outside the Russell Senate Office Building along the March for Life route on January 24, 2011, in Washington. Usually considered a Catholic event, Monahan says this year will different. The March for Life has hired a full-time staffer devoted to bringing more Protestant evangelicals to the protest, and they hope to see that effort bear fruit this Wednesday.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks during a anti-abortion rally at Lafayette Park in Washington on January 22, 2012. &quot;In past years, our rally has gone on for two or three hours and people lost interest,&quot; Monahan says. So, instead of boring speeches, the rally this year will feature a live concert by Matt Maher, a Catholic singer-songwriter with a huge following among young Christians.
Anti-abortion protesters attend the March for Life on January 25, 2013, in Washington.
  • Erika Bachiochi: An authentic women's movement must be unabashedly anti-abortion
  • Under Trump, she writes, it is imperative that our efforts as feminists be unmistakably pro-woman

Erika Bachiochi is a visiting fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of "Embodied Equality: Debunking Equal Protection Arguments for Abortion Rights." The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN)I did not vote for President-Elect Donald Trump and continue to question his fitness to serve. Thus I am unsurprised that hundreds of thousands of women would want to protest his election this coming Saturday, the day after the inauguration. I am surprised, however, that the leaders of the Women's March on Washington—and most feminists today—are so unwilling to listen to an alternative feminist perspective, one with deep roots in feminist history and a good deal to offer to women today.

As a pro-choice activist who helped lead my college's Women's Center in the 1990s, and now, decades later, as a pro-life feminist, I too have looked forward to the day when a strong and accomplished woman would lead our nation. But however strong and accomplished, Secretary Clinton was not the woman for me. To me she represents all the contradictions of abortion rights feminism, contradictions also conspicuous in the guiding principles of the Women's March. In my view, an authentic women's movement—one that properly extols human dignity, care, and non-violence—must be unabashedly pro-life.
    Erika Bachiochi
    Erika Bachiochi
    With both Trump's inauguration and the 44th anniversary of Roe v Wade decision fast approaching, I have been concerned that Donald Trump the man—as president of the United States—would actually strengthen in the American imagination the popular feminist fallacy that abortion is necessary to women's equality. After all, Donald Trump as "pro-life candidate" fit perfectly the pro-choice caricature of an abortion opponent: degrading to and disrespectful of women. If I could say just one thing to those at the Women's March, it would be this: the constitutional right to abortion has only made men like Trump worse.
    Contraception fails. It just does. But constitutionalizing the right to abortion as Roe did in January 1973 hasn't relieved women of the consequences of sex or the vulnerabilities of pregnancy. Rather it has detached men even further from sex's procreative potential and, for the poor in particular, increased the vulnerability of both women and children. That is, easy abortion empowers the male illusion that sex can finally be completely consequence-free. For men, anyway.
    The abortion debate is more complex than you think
    The abortion debate is more complex than you think
    The ascendancy of abortion rights feminism over the last fifty years has failed to remedy the sort of objectification of women on particular display by our president-elect in the unearthed Access Hollywood video and beyond. As pro-life feminists have long argued, the undisciplined testosterone-driven male libido, interested in no-strings-attached sex, benefits most from an abortion-permissive culture. And when male sexuality goes undisciplined, bereft of the deep emotional bonds once demanded by self-respecting women, sex is sought for pleasure alone. For the most callous of men, women become mere pleasure-providers, the objects of the male libido's aggressive demands.
    Indeed, worry over the tendencies of dissolute men was a key reason women's suffragists of the late 19th century did not see abortion as the panacea their successors have. Unlike today's abortion-rights-feminists, the suffragists feared that sex unmoored from its procreative potential would increase male sexual immorality and infidelity. The suffragists were seeking just the reverse: "Votes for women, chastity for men" was actually a suffragist slogan.
    And yet, in a bitter irony (with encouragement from some men), those carrying the feminist mantel in the 1970s abandoned this vision of sexual integrity for both sexes and legalized abortion became the sine qua non of sexual freedom. Transforming male-oriented institutions—and the men that governed them—was just too difficult: conforming women's bodies seemed a far easier path. If men could reduce sex to sport, denying the intimate connection created with the women they bedded and the children they fathered, well, women ought to be able to do the same.
    How Trump&#39;s election reignites the abortion wars
    How Donald Trump's election reignites the abortion wars
    Only we can't. Sex-induced hormones connect us more than "casual" sex would seem to allow. And women must worry about pregnancy, about how carrying a child would impact our bodies, and how caring for a child would shape our futures. And so, women also tend to see more clearly the vulnerability inherent in the human condition, the human goods brought about in giving care, and how our politics affect those at the margins.
    So why would women ever think it "better" to treat sex, the act that creates new dependent human life, so casually, as if it lacked profound consequences for connection and caregiving? Why would any feminist think it is a moral advance for women to imitate male abandonment of the vulnerable through abortion?
    Influential women such as Anne-Marie Slaughter thankfully have begun to highlight a more authentic feminist logic: if society better valued caregiving, then perhaps men would do more of it, and we'd see greater collaboration in the home, more equity in the workplace, and more family-friendly policies. But as pro-choice law professor Robin West has noticed, the constitutionalizing of abortion rights in Roe stands in dramatic tension with a political agenda that better values caregiving.
    Were it not for the wedding of modern feminism with the sexual revolution, many more men, I think, would more readily value the culturally essential work of caregiving. Both research and my personal experience suggests that men who aren't beholden to the fleeting attractions of sexual pleasure do value caregiving, and consider the nurture and education of their children their most essential work. I dare say that these men are the very picture of the emotionally available, responsible, and engaged husbands and fathers my feminist sisters and I once dreamed of. Abortion rights will not produce more such men; but a greater appreciation that sex is a serious enterprise just might.