Who is hungrier -- Trump or China?

Kerry Brown is Professor of Chinese Politics and director of the Lau China Institute at Kings College London. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) We all now recognize that 2016 was a highly unusual year. Political events that we are witnessing today seemed simply impossible 12 months ago.

One of the less noted shifts in global politics -- but probably the most profound in its long-term impact for us all -- is the emergence of Xi Jinping's China as the world's great champion of globalization.

This year is the first time that a Chinese president has graced the Alps' elite enclave of Davos . The symbolism is heavy. At the epicenter of capitalist, free-market internationalism, the leader of the last remaining major country where a communist party has a monopoly on power was able to enjoy his moment. Xi's speech did not disappoint.

If there was a hint of schadenfreude, it did not show. Xi is one of the best public orators China has produced in recent times. But his message was an elegantly simple one: China will stand by globalization, no matter what protectionist fads contaminate the discourse in Washington or elsewhere.

It will do this for two reasons. One, Xi set out clearly in his speech: globalization has served his country well. He himself will know -- along with every other Chinese person of his generation -- what a China with closed markets and rigid borders looks like. This was the reality under Mao.

