Abortions in the US have been dropping. Now it's at a historic low

(CNN) The abortion rate in the US has fallen to its lowest level since Roe v. Wade legalized the procedure, a new report finds.

Another notable finding: the annual number of abortions in the US has dropped to under 1 million for the first time since the mid-1970s. It reached its peak of more than 1.6 million abortions in 1990.

And even though the authors didn't directly look at reasons for the decline, they attribute it to two contrasting developments:

improved contraceptive use

a wave of abortions restrictions in several states

The first has meant that women have been able to plan their pregnancies rather than need abortions, according to the survey.

The second has meant patients have to travel greater distances to access service.

"The majority of abortion patients -- 75% -- are poor or low-income, and nearly two-thirds are already parents. It can be very difficult for them to arrange for time off from work, transportation and child care," said the study's lead author Rachel Jones.

"While many find ways to access care despite these obstacles, some of the abortion rate decline is likely attributable to women who were prevented from accessing needed services."

No correlation between clinics and rates

There's a third interesting finding in the survey: there appeared to be no correlation between the number of clinics and abortion rates.

The number of clinics in the Midwest declined 22% during the study period, for instance, while the abortion rate in that region declined 9%.

In the Northeast, however, the number of clinics increased 14% and the abortion rate declined 11% between 2011 and 2014.