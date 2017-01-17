Story highlights Uganda 0-1 Ghana

(CNN) The last time Uganda played in the Africa Cup of Nations, dictator Idi Amin held power and none of the current squad were born.

The year was 1978 and a team of policeman, soldiers and civil servants defied the odds to reach the final against host nation Ghana, narrowly falling at the final hurdle.

Almost four decades on at Gabon's Port Gentil stadium, a new generation stepped forward, but the opponent remained the same.

Unfortunately for Uganda, so did the outcome. Redemption had been on the cards, but the party was spoiled with just half an hour on the clock when Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was fouled in the penalty area by an indecisive Isaac Isinde, giving André Ayew the chance to convert from the spot.

Read More