Istanbul nightclub attack suspect confesses, governor says

Istanbul governor says shooting was 'based on ISIS'

(CNN) A man from Uzbekistan arrested in Turkey has confessed to carrying out the deadly New Year's gun attack at Istanbul's Reina nightclub, the city's governor has said, dubbing the shooting an ISIS-influenced terrorist attack.

Abdulgadir Masharipov, seen after his arrest, is the alleged gunman in a deadly attack at Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

Abdulgadir Masharipov allegedly opened fire in the early hours of New Year's Day in an attack that left 39 people dead and dozens injured, in a gruesome beginning to the new year following multiple acts of terror in 2016.

"The terrorist actually said that he did it," Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told journalists Tuesday.

Masharipov was born in 1983 and was educated in Afghanistan, Sahin said. He came to Turkey in January 2016 and went by the code name Abu Mohammed Khorasani Abdulkavi.

The attack was "based on ISIS," Sahin said.

