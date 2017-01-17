'24, 'Six' add to TV's terrorism glut

(CNN) There's a growing wave of terrorism and international crises in the fictional world of primetime, where, like everything else on TV, a glut of shows deal with such threats.

Whether that programming has an effect on the public consciousness, or TV viewers can completely separate fantasy from current events, is subject to debate. But the saturation factor is making the genre feel tired, and contributes to an atmosphere that keeps terrorism concerns top of mind while addressing these issues in a manner that's usually rather superficial and ultimately cathartic.

"Six," a History channel drama about Navy SEAL Team Six members introduced carrying out a mission in Afghanistan, is the latest addition, premiering January 18. In a sign of what can be called convergent development, its plot bears an initial resemblance to the set-up for "24: Legacy," the revival that Fox will launch following the year's most-watched annual event, the Super Bowl, on February 5.

The latest "24" features a new protagonist, played by Corey Hawkins, who is part of an elite group of Army rangers who participated in a secret mission abroad eliminating a terrorist leader. Hawkins' character is pressed into action when his peers are exposed and start getting picked off by sleeper cells operating in the United States.

Those programs come closely after the season premiere of "Homeland," the Showtime series, which brings a more nuanced approach to the complexities of the war against terrorism. They'll also be rejoined January 23 by "Quantico," which returns in a new time slot.

