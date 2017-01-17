Natalie Portman on the greatest thing about being human

(CNN) Natalie Portman is an award-winning actress, director and activist who has done what many have tried and failed to do in Hollywood: be truly one of a kind. Through roles that have taken her from far away galaxies to the White House, she's earned herself a spot among the legends. And the best part? There's still more projects to come from this unparalleled "Creator."

Where it started:

Portman famously made her on-screen screen debut in the 1994 film, "The Professional." She credits her parents for her present-day success -- and so much more. "My mom and my dad are the biggest role models," she said. "You know, when you're lucky enough to actually get to live with people who are good people and observe them every day, it's, of course, the most close-up modeling you can have. I can't say that anyone has influenced me more than them." She also calls late director Mike Nichols, with whom she worked with on "Closer," "a great mentor to me." "I always hear his voice in my ear," she said.

Coming soon:

"I directed my first film [in 2016]. That's sort of my next focus. I have a film, a documentary, that I produced called 'Eating Animals,' that should be ready in the beginning of [2017]. I'm excited about that. It's all about factory farming sort of our decision of whether to eat animals or not and what conditions, made by a great documentarian, Christopher Quinn, based on the Jonathan Safran Foer book."