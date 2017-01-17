Lady Gaga practicing for Super Bowl in her backyard

Story highlights Pop star has erected a tented stage in her backyard

(CNN) You can get a sneak peek of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance if you score an invite to her house.

The pop superstar has built a stage in her Southern California backyard to rehearse. And since it's Gaga, we are not talking a little stage.

The singer posted a snippet of a video on Instagram showing her and her crew in front of a large white tent.

"SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun," the caption reads. "We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u!"

She also posted a pic of herself wearing an NFL shirt with the caption, "Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up #halftime."