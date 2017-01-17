Joel Edgerton's quest for 'nutritional' storytelling

(CNN) Joel Edgerton is an Aussie actor whose first time on the Oscar shortlist has been a longtime coming. Before "Loving," many may not have known him by name, but just call him a "Creator."

Where it started:

Early on, Edgerton's desire to work in entertainment was rooted in the desire to live out fantasy. He wanted to dress up Indiana Jones or be like the hulking male action stars who were dominating the films of the early 80s. That changed when he saw a perspective-changing production of "The Crucible" at the Sydney Opera House, starring Australian actor John Howard. "I remember thinking, 'That's what I would like to do,'" he said.

Movies matter:

"I think it would be amazing if you could force certain communities of people or groups of people to watch certain movies. ... Sadly, I think that the diet of stories and cinema that I love and hope to think is pretty big is actually kept pretty narrow to certain pockets of communities -- and particularly New York, L.A., the film set.