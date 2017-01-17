Breaking News

Dev Patel on the space between 'action and cut'

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

(CNN)Dev Patel is an actor who brought hope to the masses with "Slumdog Millionaire," portrayed a man following his dreams in "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," and lifted our spirits in "Lion." On screen, he's a lovable underdog. Off-screen, he's a "Creator."

Where it started:
Patel was a "hyperactive" kid -- not the sit-down-and-study-algebra type, he admits. On his mother's suggestion, he channeled his energy into sport and theater. He made his acting debut in a middle school production of "Twelfth Night."
    His next challenge:
    "It's nice to be able to be tested, so I hope that there's going to be more material out there so that I can stretch myself and spread my wings further. You know, once you've had such a nourishing journey, you want to be able to step onto another one that's equally so."
