The most annoying type of airline passenger is ...

(CNN) Are they nervous, or bored, or completely oblivious? There's no one-size-fits-all diagnosis for the airplane seat kicker, but they're universally annoying.

For the third year in a row, rear seat kickers have earned the dubious distinction of being the No. 1 most offensive type of airline passenger.

They beat out inattentive parents, aromatic passengers, seat recliners and more in the fourth annual Expedia Airplane Etiquette Study, released Tuesday.

Drawn from feedback from 1,005 Americans age 18 and over, the study shows that 64% of respondents find the rear seat kicker annoying. Inattentive parents rank second, aggravating 59% of those surveyed, followed by smelly or "aromatic" passengers (55%).

Rear seat kickers have topped the rankings since 2014. In 2013, the first year of the study, inattentive parents topped the list.

