Pakistan: Woman sentenced to death for burning daughter alive

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A woman in Pakistan has been sentenced to death for burning her daughter alive in a so-called "honor killing" incident.

Parveen Bibi told a court in Lahore, Punjab that she killed her daughter "for bringing shame to her family," police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar told CNN Tuesday.

Parveen's son Ahmer Rafique was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the crime.

Pakistani police escort Perveen Bibi, who has been sentenced to death for burning her own daughter alive.

Brutal killing