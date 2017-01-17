Breaking News

Pakistan: Woman sentenced to death for burning daughter alive

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 2:14 AM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Parveen Bibi has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of burning her daughter alive.
Parveen Bibi has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of burning her daughter alive.

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)A woman in Pakistan has been sentenced to death for burning her daughter alive in a so-called "honor killing" incident.

Parveen Bibi told a court in Lahore, Punjab that she killed her daughter "for bringing shame to her family," police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar told CNN Tuesday.
Parveen's son Ahmer Rafique was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the crime.
    Family burns woman alive for eloping
    mother pakistani woman fire vo_00001723

      JUST WATCHED

      Family burns woman alive for eloping

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Family burns woman alive for eloping 00:31

    Brutal killing

    Zeenat Rafique, 18, was strangled and set alight by her mother and brother in June 2016 after she eloped against their wishes.
    Read More
    Zeenat Rafique
    Zeenat Rafique
    Rafique had been living with her new husband for a month before she visited her home in Lahore in the hopes of a reconciliation with her family.
    But when Rafique arrived, her mother and brother tied her to a bed, poured gasoline and set her on fire, police said.
    Parveen then turned herself over to the authorities but expressed no sorrow for actions.

    New law

    Shelter protects from so-called honor killings
    pakistan honor killing womans shelter field pkg_00013623

      JUST WATCHED

      Shelter protects from so-called honor killings

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Shelter protects from so-called honor killings 02:05
    Under new anti-"honor killing" laws that took effect in October, neither Parveen or her son will be eligible for pardon even if another family member forgives them for the crime.
    Previously, murderers were able to walk free in many instances, creating what critics characterized as a culture of impunity. Now, a killer will face a minimum sentence of 25 years in jail.
    The law's passage came after a series of high-profile incidents, including the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch by her brother, who later said he was "proud" of his actions.
    According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, almost 300 women were victims of such killings in the first half of 2016. In a 2015 report by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan ranked 144 out of 145 countries on gender disparity.