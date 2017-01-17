Breaking News

Families sad, angry to hear MH370 search ending

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

There is still no way to know for sure why Flight 370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
There is still no way to know for sure why Flight 370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.it/1kN1Yxu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul&#39;s brother &amp;amp; sister&lt;/a&gt; who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with Paul's brother & sister who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos&#39; Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, &quot;I love you,&quot; in French.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos' Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, "I love you," in French.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Ch&#39;ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
Ch'ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/asia/mh370&quot;&gt; View CNN&#39;s complete coverage of Flight 370.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: AC360: Remembering the passengers of Flight 370
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now. View CNN's complete coverage of Flight 370.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
malaysia honor slate01 ac honoring flight 37002 ac honoring flight 37003 ac honoring flight 37004 ac honoring flight 37005 ac honoring flight 37006 ac honoring flight 37007 ac honoring flight 37008 ac honoring flight 370 restricted09 ac honoring flight 37010 ac honoring flight 370ac honoring flight 370 nationalities

Story highlights

  • Officials: "The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly"
  • Commercial airliners don't just disappear, support group for families says

(CNN)The decision to end the underwater search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is "nothing short of irresponsible," according to a support group for family members of those who disappeared along with the doomed 777.

Commercial airliners don't just disappear, Voice370 said in a statement, adding that ending the search "betrays a shocking lack of faith in the data, tools and recommendations of an array of official experts assembled by the authorities themselves."
    By the numbers

    26 -- Countries involved in search

    151 -- Estimated cost of search in millions of U.S. dollars

    239 -- Crew and passengers on MH370

    1,046 -- Days MH370 missing when search ended

    6,000 -- Meters deep in parts of the ocean searched

    120,000 -- Square kilometers in final search area

    4,600,000 -- Square kilometers in original search area

    Source: Joint Agency Coordination Centre

    But Chinese, Australian and Malaysian officials who have overseen the lengthy effort to locate the wreckage since the plane vanished March 8, 2014, said they've done all they can.
    It's been more than 1,000 days since MH370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The final search area covers 120,000 square kilometers (almost 75,000 square miles) of Indian Ocean.
    "The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness," their joint statement said.
    Read More
    Family members of some of the 239 passengers and crew are responding with disappointment, anger and distrust.
    Here's what they're saying:

    Steve Wang, a son

    "They said they are quite sure that they are searching the right place, but it seems that they are wrong," he said. "I think it is their responsibility, not only for the 239 passengers on the plane, or for the next of kin like us, but also they have to give an answer to the whole world ... what really happened to MH370."

    Jiang Hui, a son

    "I believe the only reason why they stopped the search is funding. Australian MH370 search officials told me, when I met with them in Australia October last year, that the only challenge to the search at that time was money. I think they ran out of funding, and that's why they are not searching the new area mapped out by the technical experts. The families have been promised that the authorities won't stop the search, but they so quickly changed their minds! I am very disappointed and angry."

    Jack Song, a brother

    "I am now disappointed, hopeless and angry!"

    Wen Wancheng, a father

    "The plane has never dropped into the ocean. They should have stopped the search in the ocean long ago. They are just lying to us this whole time. The plane is somewhere on land. They should continue to search at the right places, on land."