Families sad, angry to hear MH370 search ending

Commercial airliners don't just disappear, support group for families says

(CNN) The decision to end the underwater search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is "nothing short of irresponsible," according to a support group for family members of those who disappeared along with the doomed 777.

Commercial airliners don't just disappear, Voice370 said in a statement, saying that ending the search "betrays a shocking lack of faith in the data, tools and recommendations of an array of official experts assembled by the authorities themselves."

There is still no way to know for sure why Flight 370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us. Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia. Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared. Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with Paul's brother & sister who said they are coping by spending time together as a family. Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return. Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing. 76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife. Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos' Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, "I love you," in French. Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company. Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor. Ch'ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company. We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now. View CNN's complete coverage of Flight 370.

But Chinese, Australian and Malaysian officials who have overseen the lengthy effort to locate the wreckage since the plane vanished March 8, 2014, said they've done all they can.

"The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness," their joint statement said.

Family members of some of the 239 passengers and crew are responding with disappointment, anger and distrust. Here's what they're saying:

