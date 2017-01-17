Story highlights PNSP is Japan's National Theatre's first attempt at a YouTube promo clip

Pen-Nurisampo-Sampo-Pen remixes Piko Taro's viral hit with traditional Japanese music

(CNN) Remember that Japanese comedian who set the internet on fire with a song about a pineapple apple pen?

Now Piko Taro, the leopard print-clad singer endorsed by the likes of Justin Bieber and MIA is back -- albeit in a more old-school guise.

Japan's National Theatre -- better known for puppet shows and traditional drama Kabuki -- has taken inspiration from Piko Taro's viral YouTube clip PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen).

They've come up with their own PPAP parody -- PNSP (Pen-Nurisampo-Sampo-Pen) in a bid to revive interest in traditional Japanese arts.

And their video's racked up more than 1.7 million views in the space of four days.

