Story highlights Amateur drone pilot captures close-up footage of commercial airliner

Authorities investigating after video surfaces on social media

Beijing (CNN) Chinese authorities have taken a dim view of a close call between a commercial drone and a passenger plane.

The footage, shows the airliner descending for landing, apparently taken from the perspective of the unmanned drone, flying by at close range. Chinese state media reports that the drone's pilot has been detained by police.

Drone flies dangerously close to jet in #Zhejiang province, person detained by police & incident is being investigated pic.twitter.com/vGN920IpJC — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) January 16, 2017

The airport police at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Zhejiang province investigated the footage, which appeared on QQ, a popular instant messaging app.

A briefing from the Zhejiang Provincial Police states that a 23-year-old Xiaoshan local launched the drone to film the sunset.

"The drone ascended to 450 meters and filmed multiple scenes including several civilian airliners passing by. The aerial shoot lasted around 10 minutes.