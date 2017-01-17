(CNN) Singapore's culture sector is developing rapidly -- thanks to a government stimulus in arts and heritage, as well as growing interest from the international community in Southeast Asian art.

The fifth Singapore Art Week , which this year runs through January 22, has expanded to include not just established art institutions and organizations, but also smaller, independent galleries.

JUST WATCHED Old and new collide in Singapore's national gallery Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Old and new collide in Singapore's national gallery 03:01

Above is her take on some of Art Week's best offerings.