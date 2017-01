"Carcass Bearer" (2016) by Sam Jinks

Scroll through the gallery for some of the best of Singapore Art Week. Words by Emi Eu , director of Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) 2016 was a challenging year for the gallery sector here in Singapore as there was quite a bit of movement within. However, this also testifies and reflects its adaptive capacity to a fast-paced and ever-changing art market. At Gilman Barracks, we have seen new and exciting developments; galleries are expanding to take up larger spaces like Ota Fine Arts , as well as Sullivan + Strumpf , a new gallery from Australia. Their show, "Immortality Project I" by Sam Jinks, is well worth a visit.