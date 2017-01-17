Breaking News

Carcasses and 'liquid truths': The spellbinding world of Singapore Art Week

Updated 8:08 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

"Carcass Bearer" (2016) by Sam JinksScroll through the gallery for some of the best of Singapore Art Week. Words by Emi Eu, director of Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI).

2016 was a challenging year for the gallery sector here in Singapore as there was quite a bit of movement within. However, this also testifies and reflects its adaptive capacity to a fast-paced and ever-changing art market. At Gilman Barracks, we have seen new and exciting developments; galleries are expanding to take up larger spaces like Ota Fine Arts, as well as Sullivan + Strumpf, a new gallery from Australia. Their show, "Immortality Project I" by Sam Jinks, is well worth a visit.
"We Are the World -- These Are Our Stories" (2016) by Amanda HengThe three national Visual Arts Cluster institutions are presenting highlight shows: Singapore Art Museum with key works from the Singapore Biennale 2016, the National Gallery with "Artist and Empire: (En)countering Colonial Legacies" in conjunction with Tate Britain, and STPI with Cultural Medallion recipient Amanda Heng's "We Are the World -- These Are Our Stories" to kick off its 15th year exhibition calendar.
"Thinker" (2016) by Xue MuYeo's Workshop is also a gem which places emphasis on outreach programs and education. Their exquisite minimalistic show, "Liquid Truth" by Xue Mu, recreates distorted versions of iconic works like Rodin's "The Thinker" and Michaelangelo's "David," in two-dimensionality. The scale of these works invites exclusive attention and contemplation.
"Karagatan (An Ocean's Breadth)" (2016) by Gregory HaliliDon't miss "Shared Coordinates" at the Arts House, a collaboration among three galleries from the region -- Edouard Malingue Gallery (HK & Shanghai), ROH Projects (Jakarta), and Silverlens (Manila). This group show, featuring works from 10 rising regional and local artists, celebrates the region's wealth of artistic expression through contemporary art.
"Theatre" (2016) by TromaramaIn "Shared Coordinates," Edouard Malingue Gallery presents multimedia works by the Bandung media art collective Tromarama. The trio of artists Febie Babyrose, Ruddy Hatumena, and Herbert Hans met at the Institute Technology of Bandung while studying graphic design, advertising, and printmaking.
"Monument to My Mother" (2015) by Htein LinArt Galleries Association Singapore (AGAS) is celebrating its 20th year, growing from an initial 5 members to its current 29. This translates into a wide range of quality exhibitions to offer; check out its website for its full range of programs. Above is a work from the exhibition "Recovering the Past" by Burmese artist Htein Lin.
"Out of the Box" (2013) by Rohit ChawlaArt Galleries Association Singapore member REDSEA Gallery is currently showing renowned fashion and commercial photographer Rohit Chawla's works. His series "Out of the Box" features a selection of notable individuals from architect Frank Gehry to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.
"What Lives Beneath" (2016) by Laura Anderson Barbata and the Brooklyn JumbiesIn the meantime, the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA), under the leadership of the distinguished Ute Meta Bauer, continues to provide solid projects & programs, including Cities for People, their pilot edition of the NTU CCA Ideas Fest, an extension of their exhibition "Incomplete Urbanism: Attempts of Critical Spatial Practice."
"All That Remains" (2016) by Zhu JinshiInternational contemporary art gallery Pearl Lam Gallery, which just opened its second space in the city at Dempsey Hill, is showing its very first dual-space solo exhibition "Presence of Whiteness" by Zhu Jinshi. This exciting show features over 20 colored paintings at the Dempsey Hill space, and works spanning an impressive fifty-year period at the Gilman Barracks space.
"Here from Here" (2016) by Agathe de BailliencourtALOFT at Hermès was reopened in 2016 and curates two exhibitions per year, under an annual theme. It is currently showing "Here from Here" by Agathe De Bailliencourt, under the theme of Horizon. A mixed media installation, it comprises individually-painted gravels, layered and lined to form a transcendental gradient of blue. Through her work, she invites the viewers to experience their own presence in the face of a constant possibility of change.
"Thick curly black hair pushed out from his shirt collar like a well fluffed paisley cravat" (2016) by Dale FrankThe seventh edition of Art Stage includes a line-up of a well-curated Southeast Asian Forum and the Collectors' Stage exhibition, which is always a good way to see who is collecting what from the region. BLINK gallery showcased five artists, Water Poon, Lau Chin Hung, Simon Yung, Mediha Ting, and Tk Chan. Artist Water Poon expresses his love of nature through simplicity of Chinese watercolor paintings.
"The world precedes the eye" (2016) installation viewThe Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) at LaSalle College of the Arts has put up a great group show "The World Precedes The Eye," presenting multimedia works from nine talented artists who are exploring new thinking about matter in time, space and history. This multi-layered exhibition provokes us to reframe our understanding of the material world as we know it.
"Goyang Cukur" (2016) by IndieguerillasCurated by Khairuddin Hori, Gilman Barracks' public art showcase LOCK ROUTE is an opportunity for visitors to experience art out in the open. It was inspired by the 24 km route march that local army recruits undergo; a nod to Gilman Barracks' history of being a former military barracks. It features 16 visually arresting site-specific installations, sculptures and murals by 15 renowned international and local artists.
"Backwards Bach" (2013) by Song-Ming AngStephanie Fong, the brainchild behind the acclaimed FOST Gallery at Gillman Barracks, has tirelessly cemented her projects to promote Singapore artists of today's generation, a laudable feat and achievement. Currently showing "Logical Progressions" by local talent Ang Song-Ming, this thoughtful exhibition invites us to confront the question of what music means to us. One of the highlights include Backwards Bach (2013), which shows the artist performing on a harpsichord.
"Artist and Empire: (En)countering Colonial Legacies," installation viewIn collaboration with London's Tate Britain, National Gallery Singapore showcases art associated with the British Empire through time and viewpoints from Southeast Asia, ranging from the 16th century to the present.
(CNN)Singapore's culture sector is developing rapidly -- thanks to a government stimulus in arts and heritage, as well as growing interest from the international community in Southeast Asian art.

The fifth Singapore Art Week, which this year runs through January 22, has expanded to include not just established art institutions and organizations, but also smaller, independent galleries.
Emi Eu is director of Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI), which is known for its experimental work with print and paper techniques, and artist residency program which has hosted artists from Korea (Do Ho Suh), China (Sun Xun) and Indonesia (Heri Dono).
    Above is her take on some of Art Week's best offerings.