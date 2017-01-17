Nigerian fighter jet strikes refugees, aid workers in Borno

Story highlights Doctors Without Borders says the "attack" killed 52 people, wounded 120 others

Nigerian army says two soldiers died in operation targeting terror group Boko Haram

(CNN) A Nigerian fighter jet misfired during an operation Tuesday, striking refugees at a camp in Borno state for the internally displaced, as well as aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Nigerian officials and the Red Cross.

Though the government has provided no official death toll, an aid organization said more than 50 people were killed.

The operation was targeting the terrorist organization, Boko Haram, according to the Nigerian army.

Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, a Nigerian army commander, said during a news conference in Maiduguri that two soldiers died during the operation.

"There are casualties and wounded but the actual numbers," he said, "I am yet to get the numbers of casualties of civilians were killed."

