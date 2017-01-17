Nigerian fighter jet strikes refugees, aid workers in Borno

Story highlights Doctors Without Borders says 52 people killed, 120 others wounded

Nigerian army says two soldiers died in operation targeting terror group Boko Haram

(CNN) A Nigerian fighter jet misfired during an operation Tuesday, striking refugees at a camp for the internally displaced as well as aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Nigerian officials and the Red Cross.

The Nigerian government provided no official death toll, but an aid organization said more than 50 people were killed at the camp in the northeastern state of Borno.

The operation was targeting the terrorist group Boko Haram, according to the Nigerian army.

Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, a Nigerian army commander, said during a news conference in Maiduguri that two soldiers died during the operation.

JUST WATCHED On the run in their own country Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH On the run in their own country 00:59

"There are casualties and wounded but the actual numbers," he said, "I am yet to get the numbers of casualties of civilians were killed."

Read More