Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees

Story highlights Oman has now accepted at least 30 prisoners from Cuba

Unnamed detainees will remain there on a temporary basis

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The unnamed detainees will remain there "for a temporary residency and out of consideration of their humanitarian situation," the ministry said in a statement reported by the state-run Oman News Agency.

The inmates were accepted in response to a request by the US government, the news agency reported. The transfer will bring the total number of detainees accepted by Oman to at least 30.

Four Yemenis were sent there in January 2015, six more in June 2015, and another 10 Yemenis in January 2016.

The Ministry statement did not disclose the nationalities of the latest group.

