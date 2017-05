Actor Powers Boothe, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and "Deadwood," died at 68, his publicist, Karen Samfilippo, says. The Emmy-winning actor died of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on May 14.

American bobsledder Steven Holcomb , who piloted a four-man team to Olympic gold in 2010, died on Saturday, May 6. The 37-year-old was found in his room at the US training center in Lake Placid, New York. No cause of death was given.

Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna died Thursday, May 4, at the age of 70. Khanna, who was dubbed Bollywood's "original heartthrob," had reportedly been battling cancer for several years.

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme , whose Oscar-winning thriller "The Silence of the Lambs" terrified audiences, died April 26 at the age of 73. Here, Demme works on the "Silence of the Lambs" set with actor Anthony Hopkins in 1991. Demme's other films include "Philadelphia," "Married to the Mob" and a remake of "The Manchurian Candidate."

Actress Erin Moran , best known as kid sister Joanie Cunningham on the TV show "Happy Days," was found dead on April 22. She was 56. Moran likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, officials said.

Comedian Charlie Murphy died April 12 after a battle with leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. He was 57. Murphy rose to fame for his work on the popular "Chapelle's Show," where he was a co-star and writer.

Actor Bill Paxton , whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died "due to complications from surgery," a statement said.

Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.