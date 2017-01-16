People we lost in 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, has died, NASA said Monday, January 16. He was 82.
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, the wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope that flattened his opponents, died on Sunday, January 15. He was 73.
Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died on Thursday, January 12, from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, said. He was 89.
Veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on Tuesday, January 10. She was 105.
Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died on Sunday, January 1, of organ failure, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.