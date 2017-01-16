Story highlights Attorney denies Noor Salman was complicit in Mateen's plans for a massacre

One of the charges she faces is obstruction of justice

(CNN) Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday. She faces federal charges that include obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband's material support to ISIS.

Salman is expected to appear in court Tuesday in Oakland, according to Assistant US Attorney Abraham Simmons.

The federal charges were filed in the Middle District of Florida, according to a law enforcement official. The arrest was first reported by The New York Times.

Authorities believe Salman acted of her own free will and knowingly took steps to obstruct the investigation into the massacre, according to a law enforcement official.

The official said Salman's claims that she was coerced through her husband's abusive behavior did not stand up. Another official says the evidence will show that she was complicit and knew her husband was going to do something bad.