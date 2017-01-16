Eugene Cernan, last man on the moon, dies

(CNN) Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, has died, NASA said Monday.

He was 82.

"We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the US space agency said on Twitter.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.

A retired United States Navy Captain, Cernan earned several distinctions in his 13 years with NASA. He was the second American and one of two men to have flown to the moon on two occasions.

But he's best remembered as commander of Apollo 17, the last mission to the moon in December of 1972.

