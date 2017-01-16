Photos: The world's happiest places Health Land Spa & Massage, Bangkok: Everyone needs somewhere they can escape the stresses and strains of everyday life. One such place is Thailand's Health Land chain, where weary workers can stop in for everything from a quick foot massage to a long sequence of rejuvenating treatments. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Owensboro, Kentucky: Kentucky's Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn serves classic American food including its famed barbecued meats and apple pie. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Cherry blossom season in Kyoto, Japan: When the cherry blossoms come out along Kyoto's Okazaki Canal in early April, the water reflects the pink blooms and it's like passing through a glorious floral tunnel. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Mary, Brussels: Belgian cocoa pioneer Mary Delluc opened her chocolate shop on Brussels' Rue Royale in 1919. Nearly a century on, people can still enjoy her little bites of happiness at outlets throughout Belgium and beyond. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Table Mountain, Cape Town: Table Mountain is a short trip from the center of Cape Town. "The best part about hiking up Table Mountain is that you don't have to drive very far to escape the concrete jungle," says South African hiker Lynette Bannatyne. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives: Few places evoke "away from it all" like Maldives, the Indian Ocean island nation of tropical paradise beaches. Five-star resort Few places evoke "away from it all" like Maldives, the Indian Ocean island nation of tropical paradise beaches. Five-star resort Ayada Maldives , pictured, is on the southern rim of the atoll. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Okavango, Botswana: "Life slows down to a different pace here," says Joss Kent, CEO of the andBeyond luxury travel company. "Guests have time to absorb even the tiniest and most intricate details of this incredible ecosystem."

Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Wrigley Field, Chicago: One of the last old-school baseball stadiums in America, Wrigley Field is a place to experience the up-close joys of baseball. "No matter where you sit, you are close to the field," says journalist Carrie Kaufman. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Ulva Island, New Zealand: Britain's Prince Harry visited the open wildlife sanctuary of Ulva Island on a trip to New Zealand in 2015. No invasive animals or pests live in these forests and visitors have to follow strict biosecurity standards. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Nyhavn, Copenhagen: Denmark is officially the world's happiest country. There's nowhere more Danish to experience life than Nyhavn, the old port in Copenhagen that's now home to restaurants and music along the canal. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Giant Panda Research Base, Chengdu, China: The Giant Panda Research Base in Chengdu operates the most successful panda-breeding program in the world, with more than 80 pandas in residence. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Iguazu Falls, Argentine-Brazilian border: On the border between Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu Falls are actually a system of 275 drops that create tiers of waterfalls in a horseshoe shape that's dotted by islands, draped in mist, and linked by rainbows. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Osho International Meditation Resort, Pune, India: Don't come here expecting an austere ashram. This meditation resort, founded by mystic and "sex guru" Osho, has been a go-to place for sexually charged getaways since 1974. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: The world's happiest places Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Valparaiso, Chile: Emiliana Organic Vineyards produces award-winning wine in an idyllic setting. Flowers and food crops grow as well as grapes, and alpacas, horses and geese roam in the fields. Hide Caption 14 of 15