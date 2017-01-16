Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges from water in China

Story highlights 600-year-old Buddha statue discovered in a reservoir

Statue could date back to Ming Dynasty, say archaeologists

Beijing, China (CNN) A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province after water levels fell during renovation work.

A local villager first spotted the head of the Buddha last month when the water level fell by more than 10 meters during work on a hydropower gate, official state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Buddha's head sits against a cliff and gazes serenely over the body of water. It has attracted many tourists as well as locals, who see it as an auspicious sign.

Archaeologists said the statue could date back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

"A preliminary study of the statue suggests it was probably built during early Ming Dynasty, maybe even earlier as the Yuan Dynasty," Xu Changqing, director of the Research Institute of Archaeology of Jiangxi province, told CNN in a phone interview.

