CNN 10 - January 16, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 16, 2017

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the possibility of "pollution-proofing" a home in Beijing, and the first-ever video of a recently identified ocean species: These are our first three stories on CNN 10. The strike of a rattlesnake in the wild and the end of an era for the circus are also featured this Tuesday.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More