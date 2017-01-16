Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Slovakian tennis player Dominika Cibulkova serves during a practice session at the 2017 Australian Open on Friday, January 13, in Melbourne, Australia. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, right, stiff-arms Seattle Seahawks safety Steven Terrell during the NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, January 14, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Seahawks 36-20 and will advance to the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos France's Martin Fourcade shoots during the men's 4x7.5 km relay competition at the Biathlon World Cup in Germany on Wednesday, January 11. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Sergey Ustiugov of Russia falls during the men's sprint qualifying round of the FIS Cross Country Skiing World Cup in Dobbiaco, Italy, on Saturday, January 14. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos UConn Huskies forward Gabby Williams laughs with teammates during the American Athletic Conference college basketball game against the SMU Mustangs on January 14. The Huskies won the game 88-48, setting an NCAA record with their 91st consecutive win. Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Brazil's center back Henrique Teixeira passes the ball during the 25th IHF World Men's Handball Championship match against Poland on January 14. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Graeme Storm of England reacts to his birdie putt during the final round of the 2017 BMW South African Open Championship on January 15 in Johannesburg. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center, drops a pass between Pittsburgh Steelers' Lawrence Timmons, left, and Mike Mitchell, during an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 15, in Kansas City. The Steelers will continue on to face the New England Patriots. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee, left, and forward Al-Farouq Aminu in the first half of an NBA basketball game on January 11 in Portland, Oregon. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown, right, scores on Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, January 14. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Team Honda rider Michael Metge is seen in action during the eighth stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally between Uyuni, Bolivia, and Salta, Argentina, on January 10. Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Thiago Silva of Paris Saint Germain is surrounded by his teammates after scoring against FC Metz during the French Coupe de la Ligue quarter final soccer match on January 11. The goal gave Paris Saint Germain a 2-0 lead. Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Kirk Penney of the New Zealand Breakers, front, collides with Garrett Jackson of the Sydney Kings during the 15th round of the NBL match on January 13 in Auckland. Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Immanuwel Aleem, left, celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov in a knockout in the sixth round after their middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14 in New York. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Elijah Macon, center, of the West Virginia Mountaineers celebrates with teammates after upsetting Baylor 89-68 on January 10 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Burnley's English defender Michael Keane, right, and Southampton's Irish striker Shane Long jump to head the ball during an English Premier League football match in Burnley, England, on January 14. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Andy Murray of Great Britain serves in his first round match against Illya Marchenko of the Ukraine on the first day of the 2017 Australian Open on January 16, 2017, in Melbourne. Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots, left, watches as C.J. Fiedorowicz of the Houston Texans misses a catch in the first half during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 14 in Massachusetts. The Patriots won 34-16. Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia tosses his racquet while sitting on the net during the first day of the 2017 World Tennis Challenge on January 10 in Adelaide, Australia. Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Horses leap over a fence at Taunton Racecourse on January 11 in Taunton, England. Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Shinji Okazaki of Leicester City, left, reacts as Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea battles for the ball during the Premier League match on January 14 in Leicester, England. Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, second left, celebrates with Jacob Schum after scoring the game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys in the final seconds of the NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15. The Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Florida State Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, right, watches as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson shoots in the second half on January 14. The Tar Heels defeated the Seminoles 96-83. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Switzerland's Patrick Kueng waits for the start of a training session before the men's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 11. Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid, left, competes for the ball with Wissam Ben Yedder of Sevilla during the La Liga match at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 15, in Seville, Spain. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Ben McDermott of the Hobart Hurricanes, right, tilts his head back as he reacts to being dismissed by Sunil Narine of the Melbourne Renegades during the Big Bash League match on January 12, in Melbourne. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Frida Hansdotter of Sweden competes during the first run of the women's world cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, on January 10. Hansdotter went on to win the competition. Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson, in gold, lands on Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on January 10 in Nashville. Hide Caption 28 of 29