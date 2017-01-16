Breaking News

Australian Open: Andy Murray wins first slam match as world No. 1, Simona Halep upset

London (CNN)Andy Murray won his first match as the world's best male tennis player, overcoming Illya Marchenko in three close sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

Andy Murray serves in his first round on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Britain's Murray, seeking his first Australian Open title after five finals defeats, prevailed 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2 against the 95th-ranked Ukrainian on a hot day at Melbourne Park.
    Earlier, American Shelby Rogers -- world No. 52 -- pulled off the biggest shock of day one so far when she upset the fourth seeded Romanian Simon Halep, 6-3, 6-1.
    Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and the fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori all moved to the second round.
    Former top-ranked Roger Federer will return from a six-month long injury break when he closes play on Rod Laver Arena against Jurgen Melzer.