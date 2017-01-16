Story highlights Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne

Halep upset by No. 52 Rogers

Federer plays in the evening session

London (CNN) Andy Murray won his first match as the world's best male tennis player, overcoming Illya Marchenko in three close sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

Andy Murray serves in his first round on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Britain's Murray, seeking his first Australian Open title after five finals defeats, prevailed 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2 against the 95th-ranked Ukrainian on a hot day at Melbourne Park.

Earlier, American Shelby Rogers -- world No. 52 -- pulled off the biggest shock of day one so far when she upset the fourth seeded Romanian Simon Halep, 6-3, 6-1.

