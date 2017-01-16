Women's March on Washington: What you need to know

Story highlights March organizers say they want to send a "bold message" to the incoming administration: "Women's rights are human rights."

Gloria Steinem, Harry Belafonte, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer are among expected attendees.

Washington (CNN) The original Facebook post quickly went viral and now organizers are anticipating 200,000 could attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

For anyone who's not been paying attention, that's the day after Donald Trump will be sworn in as president.

Organizers of the march say they want to greet Trump's presidency by making a statement.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," the march's mission statement reads . "We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."

Anyone interested in the issue, not just women, is welcome, organizers say.