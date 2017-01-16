Who is John Lewis?

(CNN) More than 50 years after he was nearly beaten to death marching for civil rights in Alabama, Rep. John Lewis is again at the front lines of a pitched battle over America's future.

The long-serving Democrat was a young activist and leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee when, in March 1965, he joined forces with Martin Luther King Jr. to lead a voting rights march out out Selma, Alabama.

But as the nonviolent demonstrators approached the Edmund Pettus Bridge, on their way to the state capital in Montgomery, they were confronted by heavily armed state troopers and local police. When the march refused to turn back, protesters were set upon and beaten.

President Barack Obama walks alongside US Representative John Lewis (2nd-L), Democrat of Georgia, and other original marchers, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015.

The images from "Bloody Sunday" -- and Lewis, who was photographed under assault and suffered a fractured skull -- helped galvanize support for the Voting Rights Act, which was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson months later, on August 6.