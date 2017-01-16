Trump's HHS pick doesn't want to flaunt his own Obamacare bill at confirmation hearing

(CNN) Tom Price made his name in Washington as a critic of Obamacare -- in fact, he has a plan to dismantle it.

But he may not want to talk about that much when he testifies before Congress this week as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

Price, a Georgia congressman and orthopedic surgeon, does not want the sole focus of his appearance before the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday to be his own proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to a Trump transition official. He wants to avoid signaling that he is asking fellow lawmakers to endorse his plan to reform the country's health care system.

In the lead-up to his confirmation hearings, Price has been kept out of the Trump transition team's efforts to craft an Obamacare replacement plan. According to a senior transition official, the incoming administration wants Price to be inoculated from questions about what Trump's alternative to the Affordable Care Act looks like when he faces probing senators this week.

To this end, Price is preparing to emphasize his readiness to shift from a policymaker to a Cabinet official overseeing and implementing policy, and plans to discuss his qualifications that are separate from his work on Obamacare replacement legislation.

