'The Oath' quiz: Test your inauguration savvy

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Mon January 16, 2017

The Oath: 35 words that make a President
The Oath: 35 words that make a President

    The Oath: 35 words that make a President

Story highlights

(CNN)They're just 35 words. But they make all the difference.

The oath of office that US presidents-elect have taken for 228 years marks the moment when citizens become historic figures -- leaders of the free world.
    It's a promise that has endowed presidents with the power to change the lives of countless millions around the world.
    But how much do you really know about the oath?
    Test your knowledge with this quick quiz. See how you rate.
    After you enjoy the quiz, get the entire story from CNN's newest mini-documentary, "The Oath: 35 words that make a President."
    In this 11-minute special, narrator W. Kamau Bell takes a witty look back on this powerful tradition.
    Through interviews with historians, reenactments, and even a trip to the Founding Fathers Pub, in Buffalo, New York, take an educational and entertaining journey to learn about one of America's greatest traditions.
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama head out for their first dance together at the Commander-in-Chief&#39;s Ball, honoring U.S. service members and their families, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday, January 21.
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama head out for their first dance together at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball, honoring U.S. service members and their families, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday, January 21.
    The president and first lady share a moment during the Commander-in-Chief&#39;s Ball on January 21.
    The president and first lady share a moment during the Commander-in-Chief's Ball on January 21.
    Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, each dance with service members at the Commander-in-Chief&#39;s Ball on January 21.
    Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, each dance with service members at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball on January 21.
    Police take the lead in the inaugural parade January 21 as the first couple walk down a part of Pennsylvania Avenue.
    Police take the lead in the inaugural parade January 21 as the first couple walk down a part of Pennsylvania Avenue.
    The president and first lady greet crowds as they move along Pennsylvania Avenue on January 21.
    The president and first lady greet crowds as they move along Pennsylvania Avenue on January 21.
    Spectators watch as the president and first lady travel along Pennsylvania Avenue on January 21.
    Spectators watch as the president and first lady travel along Pennsylvania Avenue on January 21.
    President Obama exits his limousine to walk during a portion of the presidential inaugural parade on Monday.
    President Obama exits his limousine to walk during a portion of the presidential inaugural parade on Monday.
    People stand on barricades near the White House while trying to catch a glimpse of the president&#39;s parade on January 21.
    People stand on barricades near the White House while trying to catch a glimpse of the president's parade on January 21.
    Sasha, left, and Malia Obama take a photo of themselves during the inaugural parade.
    Sasha, left, and Malia Obama take a photo of themselves during the inaugural parade.
    Men in traditional colonial garb perform as President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.
    Men in traditional colonial garb perform as President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd as they make their way along the parade route on Monday.
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd as they make their way along the parade route on Monday.
    The president walks a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue on the parade route during the 57th presidential inauguration on January 21.
    The president walks a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue on the parade route during the 57th presidential inauguration on January 21.
    Members of the inaugural parade walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.
    Members of the inaugural parade walk along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.
    People watch as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are driven past crowds during the Inauguration parade on Monday, in Washington. President Obama was sworn in for a second term office at the U.S. Capitol building.
    People watch as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are driven past crowds during the Inauguration parade on Monday, in Washington. President Obama was sworn in for a second term office at the U.S. Capitol building.
    President Obama waves as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation&#39;s capital on Monday.
    President Obama waves as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital on Monday.
    The Obamas walk to the reviewing stand for the inaugural parade January 21.
    The Obamas walk to the reviewing stand for the inaugural parade January 21.
    President Obama shares a moment with House Speaker John Boehner, second from right, as first lady Michelle Obama applauds at the inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall on Inauguration Day at the U.S. Capitol building on Monday.
    President Obama shares a moment with House Speaker John Boehner, second from right, as first lady Michelle Obama applauds at the inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall on Inauguration Day at the U.S. Capitol building on Monday.
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Linnington, center, joins the Obamas and Bidens to watch a review of the troops on the East Side of the Capitol on January 21.
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Linnington, center, joins the Obamas and Bidens to watch a review of the troops on the East Side of the Capitol on January 21.
    Obama signs nominations for Sen. John Kerry as secretary of state, White House Chief of Staff Jacob Lew as treasury secretary, former Sen. Chuck Hagel as defense secretary and John Brennan as CIA director after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol on January 21.
    Obama signs nominations for Sen. John Kerry as secretary of state, White House Chief of Staff Jacob Lew as treasury secretary, former Sen. Chuck Hagel as defense secretary and John Brennan as CIA director after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol on January 21.
    Senate and House leaders and Vice President Joe Biden applaud the president after he signs a proclamation to commemorate the inauguration on January 21.
    Senate and House leaders and Vice President Joe Biden applaud the president after he signs a proclamation to commemorate the inauguration on January 21.
    Former President Jimmy Carter, left, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the Inauguration for President Obama&#39;s second term of office on Monday.
    Former President Jimmy Carter, left, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the Inauguration for President Obama's second term of office on Monday.
    Left to right, Donica Perez, Janelle Stewart, Shani Perez, Kinda Romero and Danielle Houston watch the Inauguration on the Jumbotron near the U.S. Capitol building on the National Mall.
    Left to right, Donica Perez, Janelle Stewart, Shani Perez, Kinda Romero and Danielle Houston watch the Inauguration on the Jumbotron near the U.S. Capitol building on the National Mall.
    President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address January 21. A flag-waving crowd was noticeably smaller than those who turned out four years ago, but it still packed the National Mall for blocks.
    President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address January 21. A flag-waving crowd was noticeably smaller than those who turned out four years ago, but it still packed the National Mall for blocks.
    Obama takes the oath of office January 21. The nation&#39;s first African-American president used a pair of Bibles -- one from Abraham Lincoln, the other from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Obama takes the oath of office January 21. The nation's first African-American president used a pair of Bibles -- one from Abraham Lincoln, the other from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Igor Naumovski is among the flag-waving celebrants on the National Mall during the inauguration ceremony on Monday, in Washington.
    Igor Naumovski is among the flag-waving celebrants on the National Mall during the inauguration ceremony on Monday, in Washington.
    First lady Michelle Obama makes her way to watch her husband take the oath of office for a second term in a public ceremony Monday.
    First lady Michelle Obama makes her way to watch her husband take the oath of office for a second term in a public ceremony Monday.
    People cheer at a television camera on the National Mall before the inauguration ceremony Monday in Washington.
    People cheer at a television camera on the National Mall before the inauguration ceremony Monday in Washington.
    President Barack Obama addresses the audience after taking the oath of office on January 21.
    President Barack Obama addresses the audience after taking the oath of office on January 21.
    Tourists watch Monday&#39;s inauguration from Times Square.
    Tourists watch Monday's inauguration from Times Square.
    Thousands of people attend the 57th presidential inauguration on January 21 in Washington.
    Thousands of people attend the 57th presidential inauguration on January 21 in Washington.
    Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Sasha, left, and Malia for the inauguration on January 21.
    Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Sasha, left, and Malia for the inauguration on January 21.
    Obama speaks after taking the oath of office on January 21.
    Obama speaks after taking the oath of office on January 21.
    The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir performs at the inauguration ceremony on January 21.
    The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir performs at the inauguration ceremony on January 21.
    People gather for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 21.
    People gather for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 21.
    Michelle Obama holds the Bible as her husband takes the oath of office on January 21.
    Michelle Obama holds the Bible as her husband takes the oath of office on January 21.
    Obama waves during the public ceremonial inauguration on January 21.
    Obama waves during the public ceremonial inauguration on January 21.
    Attendees wave flags at the public ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Obama on January 21.
    Attendees wave flags at the public ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Obama on January 21.
    People watch from the National Mall as Obama is sworn in on January 21.
    People watch from the National Mall as Obama is sworn in on January 21.
    Obama takes the oath of office on January 21.
    Obama takes the oath of office on January 21.
    Kelly Clarkson performs &quot;My Country &#39;Tis of Thee&quot; during the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 21.
    Kelly Clarkson performs "My Country 'Tis of Thee" during the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 21.
    Obama, center, pauses before walking out the door of the U.S. Capitol to begin swearing-in ceremonies on January 21.
    Obama, center, pauses before walking out the door of the U.S. Capitol to begin swearing-in ceremonies on January 21.
    Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha watch on Monday, January 21.
    Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha watch on Monday, January 21.
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden had already taken quiet oaths the day before Monday&#39;s public ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden had already taken quiet oaths the day before Monday's public ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
    The president and first lady appear exuberant Monday as Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York joins them at the inauguration.
    The president and first lady appear exuberant Monday as Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York joins them at the inauguration.
    Celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive Monday at the inauguration.
    Celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive Monday at the inauguration.
    The president greets his daughters Sasha and Malia at the Capitol on Monday.
    The president greets his daughters Sasha and Malia at the Capitol on Monday.
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter greet the crowd Monday.
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter greet the crowd Monday.
    Obama salutes as he arrives Monday at the West Front of the Capitol.
    Obama salutes as he arrives Monday at the West Front of the Capitol.
    Bonita Volcy and nephew Cullan King, 10, of Texas try to keep warm on the National Mall in Washington on Monday.
    Bonita Volcy and nephew Cullan King, 10, of Texas try to keep warm on the National Mall in Washington on Monday.
    The Lee University Festival Choir from Cleveland, Tennessee, performs Monday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
    The Lee University Festival Choir from Cleveland, Tennessee, performs Monday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
    A presidential cutout rises above the crowd gathering Monday near the Capitol.
    A presidential cutout rises above the crowd gathering Monday near the Capitol.
    The U.S. Capitol Police stand guard Monday atop the Capitol.
    The U.S. Capitol Police stand guard Monday atop the Capitol.
    A place card awaits President Barack Obama for Monday&#39;s inaugural luncheon in the Capitol&#39;s National Statuary Hall.
    A place card awaits President Barack Obama for Monday's inaugural luncheon in the Capitol's National Statuary Hall.
    Throngs gather Monday for the inauguration.
    Throngs gather Monday for the inauguration.
    Crowds await the start of the presidential inauguration Monday on the Capitol&#39;s West Front .
    Crowds await the start of the presidential inauguration Monday on the Capitol's West Front .
    Police stand guard along the inauguration parade route Monday.
    Police stand guard along the inauguration parade route Monday.
    People gather near the Capitol on the National Mall for Monday&#39;s inauguration ceremony.
    People gather near the Capitol on the National Mall for Monday's inauguration ceremony.
    A woman with an Obama button waits near the Capitol on Monday.
    A woman with an Obama button waits near the Capitol on Monday.
    The president and his daughters return to the White House from prayer services at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church on January 21.
    The president and his daughters return to the White House from prayer services at St. John's Episcopal Church on January 21.
    President Barack Obama arrives Monday at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church hours before taking part in a ceremonial swearing-in for his second term.
    President Barack Obama arrives Monday at St. John's Episcopal Church hours before taking part in a ceremonial swearing-in for his second term.
    An inaugural attendee yawns while others huddle beneath a blanket Monday at the Capitol.
    An inaugural attendee yawns while others huddle beneath a blanket Monday at the Capitol.
    President Barack Obama takes the oath of office Sunday from U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama holds the Bible, with daughters Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11, by their parents&#39; side in the White House Blue Room.
    President Barack Obama takes the oath of office Sunday from U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama holds the Bible, with daughters Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11, by their parents' side in the White House Blue Room.
    People gather near the U.S. Capitol building on the National Mall for the ceremony on Monday.
    People gather near the U.S. Capitol building on the National Mall for the ceremony on Monday.
    Roberts arrives to administer the oath of office to Obama at the White House on Sunday.
    Roberts arrives to administer the oath of office to Obama at the White House on Sunday.
    Michelle Obama embraces her husband after he took the oath of office January 20. Daughters Malia, left, and Sasha watch from the side.
    Michelle Obama embraces her husband after he took the oath of office January 20. Daughters Malia, left, and Sasha watch from the side.
    A stage technician from Maryland Sound International sets up microphones for the presidential inauguration at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday.
    A stage technician from Maryland Sound
    David Carr poses with one of the Barack Obama doll heads he is selling as Washington prepares on Sunday for Obama&#39;s second inauguration.
    Photos: Best of 2013 inaugurationDavid Carr poses with one of the Barack Obama doll heads he is selling as Washington prepares on Sunday for Obama's second inauguration.
    A chorus rehearses at the U.S. Capitol building on Sunday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationA chorus rehearses at the U.S. Capitol building on Sunday.
    Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York greets people at the Capitol on Sunday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationDemocratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York greets people at the Capitol on Sunday.
    Christian evangelist Mary Clement of Silver Spring, Maryland, sings and reads from her Bible as she walks along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House on Sunday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationChristian evangelist Mary Clement of Silver Spring, Maryland, sings and reads from her Bible as she walks along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House on Sunday.
    Obama and Biden lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20.
    Photos: Best of 2013 inaugurationObama and Biden lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20.
    An American flag waves at the U.S. Capitol building on January 20 as Washington prepares for Obama&#39;s second inauguration.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationAn American flag waves at the U.S. Capitol building on January 20 as Washington prepares for Obama's second inauguration.
    Biden takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at the Naval Observatory on Sunday as his wife, Jill Biden, right, looks on.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationBiden takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at the Naval Observatory on Sunday as his wife, Jill Biden, right, looks on.
    Workers prepare the parade route in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Sunday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationWorkers prepare the parade route in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Sunday.
    The Smithsonian&#39;s Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture is decoratively lit for the 2013 Inaugural Youth Ball on Saturday, January 19, in Washington.
    Best of 2013 inauguration The Smithsonian's Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture is decoratively lit for the 2013 Inaugural Youth Ball on Saturday, January 19, in Washington.
    The inaugural reviewing stand is under construction in front of the White House on Friday, January 18.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationThe inaugural reviewing stand is under construction in front of the White House on Friday, January 18.
    A souvenir salesman displays inauguration memorabilia on sale on Friday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationA souvenir salesman displays inauguration memorabilia on sale on Friday.
    Workers prepare the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.
    Best of 2013 inaugurationWorkers prepare the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.
    'The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House'

    Also, for more about the inner workings of the presidency, CNN Films premieres "The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House," premiering Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.
    'Last Days of the Obama White House'

    Watch CNN Films' premiere of its documentary, "The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House," Wed. Jan. 18, at 9p ET/PT on CNN.

    Go behind the scenes with President Barack Obama's top staffers to experience life inside the White House West Wing -- with no filter.
    The Obama White House counts down the final days of an eight-year administration which has met challenges from Day One.
    The film takes you inside meetings with White House advisers dealing with the aftermath of heart-wrenching tragedies.
    Viewers see the president's speechwriters discuss strategy about Obama's final farewell address to the nation, offering an exclusive perspective on how the administration begins to define its legacy.