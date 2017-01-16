John Kerry: Trump's comments 'inappropriate'

London (CNN) US Secretary of State John Kerry has criticized President-elect Donald Trump for comments made in a newspaper interview that rattled allies.

It was "inappropriate" for Trump to "be stepping in to the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner. And he'll have to speak to that -- as of Friday, he's responsible for that relationship," Kerry told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Kerry was speaking after Trump's interview in the Times of London and Bild where he said NATO was obsolete and that the German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a "catastrophic" mistake in accepting one million refugees.

In the interview, Trump also predicted that more countries would leave the European Union.

"I think people want, people want their own identity," Trump said. "So if you ask me, others, I believe others will leave."

