John Kerry: Trump's comments 'inappropriate'

London (CNN) It was "inappropriate" for US President-elect Donald Trump to "be stepping in to the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner," Secretary of State John Kerry has told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.

Kerry was speaking on Monday after Trump's comments to the Times of London and Bild where he said NATO was obsolete and that the German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a "catastrophic" mistake in accepting one million refugees.

In the interview, Trump also predicted that more countries would leave the European Union.

"I think people want, people want their own identity," Trump said. "So if you ask me, others, I believe others will leave."

In response, Kerry said: "I thought, frankly, it was inappropriate for a President-elect of the United States to be stepping in to the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner. And he'll have to speak to that -- as of Friday, he's responsible for that relationship."

