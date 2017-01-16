Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son

(CNN) After a weekend clash with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on Americans to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and "celebrate all of the many wonderful things that he stood for."

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

"Honor him for being the great man that he was!," Trump tweeted shortly after incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that the President-elect would meet with Martin Luther King III in New York.

"Today we observe the birthday of #MartinLutherKing - @realDonaldTrump will meet with Martin Luther King III to discuss his legacy," Spicer tweeted.

Today we observe the birthday of #MartinLutherKing - @realDonaldTrump will meet with Martin Luther King III to discuss his legacy #MLKDAY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 16, 2017

The meeting with King follows a weekend consumed by Trump's response to comments by Lewis, the Georgia Democrat who questioned the legitimacy of his victory.

Early Saturday morning, Trump ripped Lewis -- a distinguished leader of the civil rights movement -- for being "all talk" and "no action or results."

