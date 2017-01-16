Despite 'Famous' friendship, Trump team hasn't asked Kanye to perform

Story highlights "We haven't asked him," Tom Barrack said

West and Trump met at Trump Tower last month

Washington (CNN) Tom Barrack, President-elect Donald Trump's longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, said that the team has not asked rapper Kanye West to perform at the inauguration -- despite having had a high-profile meeting with Trump last month.

"We haven't asked him," he told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it's not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda."

Last month, sources told CNN the transition team was struggling to book big names for the inauguration. Boris Epshteyn, an inaugural committee spokesman, also noted the lack of A-listers appearing at the ceremony.

"This is not Woodstock," Epshteyn said. "It's not summer jam. It's not a concert."

