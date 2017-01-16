Obamas visit swing set they donated to DC shelter

Story highlights The White House donated the Obama daughters' backyard swing set

Washington (CNN) The first family spent some of Martin Luther King Jr. Day visiting a former fixture of the White House -- and saw it getting some good use.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visited the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter in Washington where the White House donated the Obama daughters' backyard swing set earlier this month.

On this particular overcast afternoon, Obama, who was wearing a brown leather jacket and khakis, and the first lady, wearing a green windbreaker, walked onto the playground and greeted a group of kids who were already playing on the swings.

Obama bent down to say hello to the kids playing on the playground, who ran to greet him.

