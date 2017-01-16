Trump labor pick Andrew Puzder has voiced second thoughts about nomination

Story highlights A Republican source says Trump labor secretary pick Andrew Puzder may be having second thoughts about serving in the administration.

A confirmation hearing has not yet been set for Donald Trump's pick to be labor secretary

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be labor secretary has voiced second thoughts in recent days, because of a relentless barrage of criticism from Democrats, labor unions and other liberal groups, a business ally and GOP sources tell CNN.

Andy Puzder is the CEO of the company that owns the Hardees and Carl's Jr. fast food chains.

"He may be bailing," said a Republican source plugged into the Trump transition effort. "He is not into the pounding he is taking, and the paperwork."

A Trump transition spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but later pointed to a tweet made by Puzder after CNN's report, which said: "I am looking forward to my hearing."

I am looking forward to my hearing. — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) January 16, 2017

Democrats and their allies have launched an aggressive campaign against Puzder, who opposes key Democratic workplace priorities, including the goal of a $15 federal minimum wage.

