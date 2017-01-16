How Germany's open-door refugee policy helps fight terrorism

Story highlights With the right immigration policy, refugees can play a valuable role in the war against terror, says Robert Verkaik

(CNN) Donald Trump thinks that Angela Merkel's immigration policies have been a "catastrophic mistake" and has blamed the broader refugee crisis for Britain's decision to leave the EU.

In a joint interview for German newspaper Bild and the Times newspaper in London , the President-elect said: "I have great respect for her, I felt she was a great leader, I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all these illegals and taking all these people where ever they come from and nobody really knows where they come from."

There is evidence that with the right immigration policy, refugees can play a valuable role in the war against terror.

Germany's decision is a ray of hope in a world of bleak humanitarian catastrophe. Rather than focus on the imagined links between terrorism and immigration, we should look at the long-term benefits of pursuing a plan that is helping to build stronger multi-cultural communities that can fight extremism.

