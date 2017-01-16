Breaking News

Nobel economist: One-percenters, pay your taxes

By Joseph E. Stiglitz

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Mon January 16, 2017

In the early 20th century, industrial tycoons like the Rockefellers and Carnegies amassed fortunes in railroads, steel or oil. Here, a view of Cornelius Vanderbilt&#39;s residence in New York in 1908.
Income inequality in America In the early 20th century, industrial tycoons like the Rockefellers and Carnegies amassed fortunes in railroads, steel or oil. Here, a view of Cornelius Vanderbilt's residence in New York in 1908.
Wealthy passengers aboard a ship near San Francisco, circa 1910s. In this era, the top earners accounted for roughly 18% of the national income.
Income inequality in America Wealthy passengers aboard a ship near San Francisco, circa 1910s. In this era, the top earners accounted for roughly 18% of the national income.
People gathered across from the New York Stock Exchange on &quot;Black Thursday,&quot; October 24, 1929. The stock market crash of 1929, fueled by excessive speculation on Wall Street, set off the Great Depression.
Income inequality in America People gathered across from the New York Stock Exchange on "Black Thursday," October 24, 1929. The stock market crash of 1929, fueled by excessive speculation on Wall Street, set off the Great Depression.
Thousands of unemployed people waited in line to register for federal relief jobs in New York in 1933. The unemployment rate rose to 25% that year.
Income inequality in America Thousands of unemployed people waited in line to register for federal relief jobs in New York in 1933. The unemployment rate rose to 25% that year.
On September 12, 1935, Franklin D. Roosevelt and his staff met to find a solution to the economic crisis. FDR&#39;s New Deal policies tightened regulation of Wall Street, strengthened unions and set the top marginal tax rate for the rich at 90%.
Income inequality in America On September 12, 1935, Franklin D. Roosevelt and his staff met to find a solution to the economic crisis. FDR's New Deal policies tightened regulation of Wall Street, strengthened unions and set the top marginal tax rate for the rich at 90%.
A nurse takes care of children of migratory farm workers in Arvin, California, in 1937. The unemployment rate hovered in the teens. FDR created large-scale public work programs to provide jobs for the poor and middle class.
Income inequality in America A nurse takes care of children of migratory farm workers in Arvin, California, in 1937. The unemployment rate hovered in the teens. FDR created large-scale public work programs to provide jobs for the poor and middle class.
A plant in Toledo, Ohio, that made bombs. With the advent of World War II, demand for production of goods and services increased. By the mid-1940s, the unemployment rate dropped to less than 5%.
Income inequality in America A plant in Toledo, Ohio, that made bombs. With the advent of World War II, demand for production of goods and services increased. By the mid-1940s, the unemployment rate dropped to less than 5%.
Labor unions benefited from FDR&#39;s policies and grew in power midcentury. Transit workers protested in New York on April 17, 1950. The Transport Workers Union threatened a strike if even one worker was punished for demonstrating.
Income inequality in America Labor unions benefited from FDR's policies and grew in power midcentury. Transit workers protested in New York on April 17, 1950. The Transport Workers Union threatened a strike if even one worker was punished for demonstrating.
Truck supervisor Bernard Levey with his family in front of their new home in 1950. The post-war period was a prosperous time for middle-class Americans.
Income inequality in America Truck supervisor Bernard Levey with his family in front of their new home in 1950. The post-war period was a prosperous time for middle-class Americans.
From the 1950s to the 1970s, income inequality fell. Some economists call this period &quot;The Great Compression.&quot; The median income at the time allowed a single earner to purchase a modest house and a car, support a wife and three children.
Income inequality in America From the 1950s to the 1970s, income inequality fell. Some economists call this period "The Great Compression." The median income at the time allowed a single earner to purchase a modest house and a car, support a wife and three children.
A worker at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Sacramento, California, in 1966. The feminist movement fought for equal pay for women, who were earning about 60 cents for every dollar earned by men.
Income inequality in America A worker at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Sacramento, California, in 1966. The feminist movement fought for equal pay for women, who were earning about 60 cents for every dollar earned by men.
In the 1970s, income inequality began to rise. The economy experienced wage and inflation problems, along with an oil crisis that caused a gasoline shortage. Here, a gas station in New York.
Income inequality in America In the 1970s, income inequality began to rise. The economy experienced wage and inflation problems, along with an oil crisis that caused a gasoline shortage. Here, a gas station in New York.
Post-1979 has been called the &quot;Great Divergence.&quot; Some say that President Ronald Reagan&#39;s policy of supply-side economics, which reduced taxes for the rich, was a contributing factor.
Income inequality in America Post-1979 has been called the "Great Divergence." Some say that President Ronald Reagan's policy of supply-side economics, which reduced taxes for the rich, was a contributing factor.
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump with his Rolls Royce at his Mar-a-Largo property in Palm Beach, Florida.
Income inequality in America Real estate tycoon Donald Trump with his Rolls Royce at his Mar-a-Largo property in Palm Beach, Florida.
The 138-meter (453-foot) yacht &quot;Rising Sun&quot; was purchased by Larry Ellison of Oracle, who has been one of the nation&#39;s highest-paid executives. From the 1990s on, CEO compensation greatly outpaced the average compensation of workers.
Income inequality in America The 138-meter (453-foot) yacht "Rising Sun" was purchased by Larry Ellison of Oracle, who has been one of the nation's highest-paid executives. From the 1990s on, CEO compensation greatly outpaced the average compensation of workers.
Home construction in Inverness, Illinois, in 2006. Risky mortgage lending was packaged by banks that sought to make big profits. The collapse of housing bubble instigated a credit crisis that triggered the global financial meltdown of 2007.
Income inequality in America Home construction in Inverness, Illinois, in 2006. Risky mortgage lending was packaged by banks that sought to make big profits. The collapse of housing bubble instigated a credit crisis that triggered the global financial meltdown of 2007.
By 2007, the top 1% accounted for 24% of national income. Bernard Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme is one of largest financial frauds in history, made billions off hapless investors. Here, shoes that once belonged to Madoff.
Income inequality in America By 2007, the top 1% accounted for 24% of national income. Bernard Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme is one of largest financial frauds in history, made billions off hapless investors. Here, shoes that once belonged to Madoff.
Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in September 2008, filed for the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history. Major financial institutions were bailed out by the government with a massive amount of taxpayer money.
Income inequality in America Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in September 2008, filed for the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history. Major financial institutions were bailed out by the government with a massive amount of taxpayer money.
John Thain, former CEO of Merrill Lynch, doled out more than $4 billion in bonuses to employees. Despite the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Wall Street handed out $18.4 billion in bonuses for 2008, which is the &quot;sixth-largest haul on record.&quot;
Income inequality in America John Thain, former CEO of Merrill Lynch, doled out more than $4 billion in bonuses to employees. Despite the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Wall Street handed out $18.4 billion in bonuses for 2008, which is the "sixth-largest haul on record."
A job fair in March 2009. Unemployment rose to 10% during the Great Recession.
Income inequality in America A job fair in March 2009. Unemployment rose to 10% during the Great Recession.
In September 2011, the Occupy Wall Street movement sprang up. The average income, adjusted for inflation, grew $59 from 1966 to 2011 for the bottom 90% of Americans.
Income inequality in America In September 2011, the Occupy Wall Street movement sprang up. The average income, adjusted for inflation, grew $59 from 1966 to 2011 for the bottom 90% of Americans.
Occupy Oakland protesters in California. In 2012, the income of the top 1% increased nearly 20% compared with a 1% increase for 99% of Americans.
Income inequality in America Occupy Oakland protesters in California. In 2012, the income of the top 1% increased nearly 20% compared with a 1% increase for 99% of Americans.
A suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City costs $45,000 a night. Middle class Americans had a median household income of a little over $51,000 in 2013.
Income inequality in America A suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City costs $45,000 a night. Middle class Americans had a median household income of a little over $51,000 in 2013.
Today, the top 1% controls about 40% of national wealth. At a hearing in Washington D.C. about Wall Street and the financial crisis, protesters hold a placard depicting Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who once famously said, &quot;I&#39;m doing God&#39;s work.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Income inequality in America Today, the top 1% controls about 40% of national wealth. At a hearing in Washington D.C. about Wall Street and the financial crisis, protesters hold a placard depicting Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who once famously said, "I'm doing God's work."
Story highlights

  • Joseph Stiglitz: Oxfam report reveals that eight men have as much wealth as half the world; this is a moral issue
  • He says corporations must fix this: pay taxes; lift workers with better wages; invest in companies, not just shareholder gains

Joseph E. Stiglitz, Nobel Prize laureate in economics, is an economist and professor at Columbia University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)In recent years, business leaders at Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, have ranked inequality as one of the greatest risks to the global economy. They have recognized that it is not just a moral issue but also an economic issue.

Of course, if ordinary citizens don't have incomes with which to buy the products made by the world's corporations, how can those corporations prosper? That's consistent with the findings of the International Monetary Fund: that countries with less inequality perform better.
    If a majority of citizens feel that they are not getting what they view as a fair share of the economic gains, they may turn against our economic and political system, or at least those parts of it that they blame. If a majority believes that globalization is hurting them, they may turn against globalization.
    The outcomes of the election in the US and the result of the referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union suggest that a rebellion may already be brewing. And this is understandable: in the US, the average income of the bottom 90% has stagnated for nearly a quarter of a century. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, average life expectancy declined last year for the first time in more than two decades.
    In recent years, Oxfam has been keeping tabs on the growth in global inequality. In 2014, the anti-poverty organization painted a vivid image of a bus with the world's 85 richest people -- many of whom are in attendance at Davos, as it happens -- who had as much wealth as the bottom half of the world's population. Each year since, that bus has been shrinking. This year, Oxfam revealed that such a large form of transport was no longer needed: a minivan with just eight men (and they are all men) would do. They have as much wealth as the bottom 3.6 billion people.
    I'm black and I'm a member of the 1%
    I'm black and I'm a member of the 1%

    Not surprisingly, the message has not been lost on these top executives meeting in Davos. For some, it is a moral issue; for all, it is an economic and political one. At stake is the future of the market economy as we know it. At session after session at Davos, executives have been grappling with the question: Is there anything that the world's corporations can do about this scourge that threatens the political, social, and economic sustainability of our democratic market economies? The answer is yes.
    It begins with a simple idea: pay your taxes. This is the first element of corporate responsibility. Don't resort to shifting taxes to lower tax jurisdictions. Apple may feel that it has been unfairly singled out on this score; it only did a slightly better job at tax avoidance than others.
    Don't make use of the secrecy and tax havens, onshore or offshore, whether it's Panama or the Cayman Islands in the Western hemisphere or Ireland or Luxembourg in Europe. Don't encourage the countries in which you operate to engage in tax competition, a vicious race to the bottom where the real losers are the poor people and ordinary citizens around the world.
    It's shameful when the president-elect of a country appears to boast that he hasn't paid certain taxes for nearly two decades -- suggesting that smart people don't -- or when a company pays .005% of its profits in taxes, as Apple did. It's not smart: it's immoral.
    Africa alone loses $14 billion in tax revenues due to the super-rich using tax havens, Oxfam has calculated, noting this would be enough to pay for health care that could save the lives of 4 million children and to employ enough teachers to get every African child into school.
    Report: Wealth gap is widening
    Report: Wealth gap is widening

    A second idea is equally simple: Treat your workers decently. A full-time worker shouldn't be living in poverty. In Scotland, 31% of households where one adult works full time are still in poverty.
    Top executives in large US corporations now take home around 300 times what the same corporation's median worker receives. That's far more than in other countries or at other times -- and the disparity can't be explained simply by productivity differentials. In many cases, corporate CEOs take home so much simply because they can -- doing so at the expense not only of their workers but of the long-term growth of the company. Henry Ford understood the idea about good pay, but his wisdom seems to have been lost on some of today's corporate executives.
    A third idea is equally simple but seems increasingly radical: Invest in the future of the company, in your employees, in your technology and in capital. Without such investment, there won't be jobs in the future and inequality will only grow. Yet today, rather than investing profits back into the company, an ever-greater proportion is siphoned off to shareholders. In the UK, for example, 10% of profits were returned to shareholders in 1970; this figure is now 70%.
    What will it take to boost middle class?

    Historically, banks (and the financial sector) performed the important function of raising money from the household sector, to be used by the corporate sector to build factories and create jobs. In the US, corporate borrowing now primarily funds dividend payouts. Last year, the British retail magnate Philip Green was grilled before a committee of parliamentarians for under-investing in his company. He extracted great wealth for himself but led the company into bankruptcy and left a pension deficit of hundreds of millions of pounds, for which he apologized.
    Though knighted, praised and paraded by successive governments as a beacon of British business, the description a committee of parliamentarians chose for him may be more apt: the "unacceptable face of capitalism."
    Corporations realize that how well they are doing is not just a product of the laws of economics. It is the result of the laws written in the capital of each country. That's why corporations spend so much money lobbying. In the US, the banking sector lobbied for deregulation: they got what they wanted, and taxpayers had to pick up the tab for the consequences.
    Celebrities tackle inequality in 'America Divided'

    Over the past quarter of a century, in many countries, the rules of the market economy have been rewritten in ways that have enhanced market power and increased inequality. Many corporations have done far better in "rent seeking"— getting a larger share of the national wealth through the exertion of monopoly power or extracting favors from government — than in anything else. But when profits come from such rent seeking, the wealth of the nation is diminished.
    Around the world, there are many corporations, led by enlightened leaders, who have long understood these maxims. They have understood that it is in their enlightened self-interest for there to be shared prosperity.
    Rather than lobbying for policies that increase rent seeking -- with their corporate gains coming at the expense of others -- they have realized that the only sustainable prosperity is shared prosperity, and that in those countries afflicted with ever growing inequality, the rules will have to be rewritten to encourage long-term investment, faster growth and shared prosperity.